I Have Only 1 Wrist Watch Which I Have Wored For 17 Years – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, says he has only one wristwatch, and he has worn it for 17 years, and two pairs of black shoes, which he travels with most times.

Speaking at The Platform, the flagship programme of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, Obi said when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) searched his house at Osborne, Ikoyi, Lagos, they found nothing.

He said the anti-corruption agency said he does not leave there because they could not find wristwatches, jewelry and other exotic materials.

Speaking on the Ikoyi cash, Obi said: “Let me tell you what is worrisome; well we don’t know, they are still dealing with who owns the money or who doesn’t own the money, but that will one day be clarified”.

“Let me tell you where I am even worried. Why would anybody put it in such a circmstance, what if it caught fire? If that money was put in our banking system, whoever kept it would have earned eight percent per annum, so he would have earned about $7 million by now.

“$7 million is about N2.8 billion today. That is the amount I spent for all secondary schools in Anambra in a year. If he decided to be generous and give it to graduates, they would have shared it to 2,800 graduates, out of which 2,000 would have been successful.

“I live there, but having been governor of Anambra for eight years, I cannot live outside Anambra. The only place I have a house officially built is Onitsha, if you see any house in Lagos, Abuja or anywhere else belonging to Peter Obi, confiscate it. I lease that place for my wife and children.”

On the search of his Ikoyi home, Obi said nothing was found except his wife’s cloth and shoes, adding that he has only one wristwatch, which he has used for 17 years.

“Ask those who searched it. I was abroad, they said they wanted to search my house, I sent the key, and they searched my whole apartment and I can tell you the only thing they found.

“They said this man doesn’t live here. It was only his wife’s clothes and shoes that we saw, we didn’t see anything belonging to him.

“I have said it to Nigerians, Peter Obi wears only black shoes, and I have two pairs of it, and I travel with it. The purpose of shoe is to protect the leg from being hurt. Nothing else. I bought this from Marks and Spencer, $49.99, finish.

“They said ‘we didn’t even see watch’, and I have said it to everyone, this is the only watch I have, I have worn it for 17 years. The purpose of watch is to keep time. Why would I keep a watch at home? Whose time is it keeping?”

The post I Have Only 1 Wrist Watch Which I Have Wored For 17 Years – Peter Obi appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

