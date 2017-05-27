I have performed well in Kaduna – El-Rufai
Gov.Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna state, said on Friday that his administration was on track in delivering vital infrastructure to the people. The governor, who inspected ongoing projects in Kubau Local Government, said he was satisfied with the level of progress recorded in the projects being executed by his administration. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]
I have performed well in Kaduna – El-Rufai
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!