I heard the ladies discussing my friend’s husband

Dear Bunmi,

At a private party recently, I sat behind a table with two women who were having a loud and indiscreet conversation about a friend of theirs who was having an affair with a married man. They mentioned the man by name, as well as several details about his life. Suddenly, it dawned on me that I knew him – he is married to one of my closest friends.

What do you think I should do? Tell her what I overheard or keep it to myself?

Tunrayo, by e-mail.

Dear Tunrayo,

Don’t tell her outright without proof. Try by asking her gently some questions.

If she gives hints that she suspects, then consider revealing what you heard. But if she suspects nothing, your best bet is to talk to her husband. Explain that you know what he’s up to and that if he doesn’t stop, you might be tempted to tell your friend.

The wife is the innocent party here and there’s no point punishing her for an affair she had no hand in.

