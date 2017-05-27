I honoured Rita Lori-Ogbebor for her selflessness, says Prof Afejuku

•As Lori-Ogbebor makes case for service to humanity

By Charles Kumolu

Professor of English and Literature in University of Benin,UNIBEN, Prof Tony Afejuku has said that the decision to write a poem in honour of a rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor was informed by what he termed Lori-Ogbebor’s pursuits for equity and justice at her own expense.

Afejuku, in a chat withVanguard noted that the Itsekiri leader through relentless struggles had ensured that the life of the ordinary Nigerian was free of hardship, adding that her commitment to a better society should be emulated.

In addition, Afejuku said he was particularly moved by the fact that Lori-Ogbebor’s pursuits for the citizenry were self-sponsored.

Afejuku had in a poem entitled: Medal for a Mangrove Hen, extolled Lori-Ogbebor’s relentless quest for a society where justice and equity reign.

These came as Lori-Ogbebor urged Nigerians to emulate Afejuku and deemphasise on material honours, noting that the country would be better off without the craze for material honours. She further said she was humbled by what the author did, describing it as the greatest honour that had been bestowed on her.

“I am delighted that in our society where people attach much importance to money and other material things, Afejuku did a poem in my honour. This is the greatest gift ever given to me and I will cherish it all my life. It has so much significance given that awards have lost essence in this country. I am so sure that this is how best to appreciate any service done for the interest of our fatherland. It is a precious gift that I will cherish every day of my life. At this point, I want call on those who believe in justice and equity to keep working for a better society,” Lori-Ogbebor told Saturday Vanguard.

