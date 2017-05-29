Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I inherited witchcraft, idol worshipping from Suswam – Ortom

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has revealed that Benue State government House was filled with witchcraft, idol worshipers before he came on board. Ortom, however noted that his emergence as the state governor purged the government of all forms of ungodliness. The governor made this disclosure in his second anniversary speech. According to him, “Ladies […]

I inherited witchcraft, idol worshipping from Suswam – Ortom

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.