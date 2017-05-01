I joined politics to address issues of marginalization – Ekweremadu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweramadu on Sunday declared that he joined politics to address the issue of marginalisation of his people. This is as he lauded the development strides of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who he said was undertaking projects across the State. Senator Ekweremadu stated this while addressing […]

