I joined politics to address issues of marginalization – Ekweremadu
The Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweramadu on Sunday declared that he joined politics to address the issue of marginalisation of his people. This is as he lauded the development strides of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who he said was undertaking projects across the State. Senator Ekweremadu stated this while addressing […]
I joined politics to address issues of marginalization – Ekweremadu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!