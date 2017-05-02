Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I joined politics to address marginalization – Ike Ekweremadu – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

I joined politics to address marginalization – Ike Ekweremadu
NAIJ.COM
The Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has said that he joined politics to address the issue of marginalization of his people. While addressing leaders of Udi North Forum who paid a solidarity visit to him, the deputy senate president said no
I joined politics to address marginalisation —EkweremaduVanguard

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.