'I just feel like killing myself'-TeeBillz opens up on suicide attempt

TheNewsGuru

Husband to music diva – Tiwa Savage, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as TeeBillz, has shared his depression story. Recall that the showbiz promoter, who at the height of a marital crisis with Savage in April 2016 tried to take his own life by jumping …



and more »