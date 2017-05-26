Pages Navigation Menu

I know Corsica well – Rohr

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has disclosed that he has a good knowledge of the Corsica football team that will play against the Eagles today.

Gernot Rohr
Speaking at a pre-match press conference yesterday, the Franco-German tactician said, ”I have played against Corsica here before with other national teams. I expect good game and atmosphere.”

The press conference was also attended by Corsica national team coach Jean Michel Cavalli and goalkeeper Nicolas Pennteau.

