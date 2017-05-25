I know nothing about N182m contract – Dalung – Vanguard
I know nothing about N182m contract – Dalung
Youth and Sports Minister Barrister Solomon Dalung has denied any knowledge of a contract worth N182m said to be awarded by the then Ministry of Youths on 27th Nov, 2013. Dalung. The Committee on Public Petitions, House of Representatives stated, …
Danagogo, Dalung wash hands off N182m contract scandal
