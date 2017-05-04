‘I laid on the ground praying the shooting would stop’ – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
'I laid on the ground praying the shooting would stop'
Eyewitness News
An Elsies River teenager has described how he and others pleaded with two gunmen not to shoot at them during an attack. A cross marks the spot where one victim's body was found in Elsies River. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN. Western Cape Community …
I can't mourn yet‚ says mom after husband and son gunned down
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!