‘I Love You Forever, My Ejika, My Everything ‘ – Actress Seyi Tells Toyin Abraham’s Ex-husband

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood Actress, Seyi Edun, who had denied her alleged romance with her colleague, Toyin Aimakhu’s ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson and finally claiming that Toyin Aimakhu has no problem with her relationship with her ex-husband, has decided to take their relationship to the public. Seyi took to her Instagram page to thank Adeniyi for supporting her both …

