“I made a terrible mistake” – Toyin Abraham opens up on her Relationship with Seun Egbegbe | Watch

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress/producer Toyin Abraham on a new episode of Rubbin’ Minds revealed to Ebuka that she regrets ever going into a relationship with her ex, Seun Egbegbe. The actress who was close to tears explained that it was a very emotional period for her and as such, she always empathizes with women going through similar […]

The post “I made a terrible mistake” – Toyin Abraham opens up on her Relationship with Seun Egbegbe | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

