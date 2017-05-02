I make N15,000 daily as fake police officer – Suspect confesses in Lagos

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 2, 2017

A 47-year-old fake police officer, identified as Gregory Anyasodo, from Owerri North, Imo State has confessed how he made N15,000 daily. Anyasodo was arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command while extorting money from people in Oshodi area of the state. He also confessed to collecting N125,000 from […]

