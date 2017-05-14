Pages Navigation Menu

I make no money from acting because I don’t offer sex – actress Seyi Hunter

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress and CEO of Hunters Media International, Seyi Hunter has claimed that even top actresses in the industry offer sex to movie producers to get roles. She further accused film-makers of being notorious for sleeping with actresses before giving them a movie role. The actress said she gets nothing to pay her bills from […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

