I May Contest 2018 Gov Poll, Says Fayose

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State said on Monday that he would contest in court his removal from office during his first term tenure.

Speaking in a live broadcast on Ekiti State Television in Ado-Ekiti on Monday evening, Fayose who was explaining why he chose to put his image on a campaign posters across the state, said that since the apex court had said that his impeachment in 2006 was illegal, he would then have to approach the same court to interpret what that ruling meant and also consider seeking a re-election in 2018.

He said, “The continuity poster you see my image in and which is spreading across the state can be interpreted in two ways. First is the need for me to ask the apex court to explain its 2014 ruling that my so called impeachment in 2014 was illegal, null and void and consider a re-election in 2018 so that I can complete my term.

“Second is for me to get our own man, one who is like Ayo Fayose to continue after my tenure in 2018.”

He emphasised that the case as to whether he was entitled to complete his tenure or not must first be determined before there could be another governorship election in the state in 2018.

NAN reported that Fayose got sworn-in for the first term tenure in May 2003, but got his tenure terminated through impeachment on Oct. 16, 2006.

Meanwhile, the governor has said that he was not bothered by the ongoing strike by fuel dealers in the state.

He said he would not rescind his decision to stop further erection of filling stations in residential areas, even if they strike for one year.

He said full demolition of such fuel stations, including those erected near schools would commence on Tuesday.

Besides, he placed a ban on commercial activities in all fuel stations that were currently on strike.

