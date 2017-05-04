Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I Miss You” – Juliet Ibrahim’s Boyfriend Ice Berg Slim Says

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Rapper Ice Berg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim seems to be going strong, and we can’t wait for the good news! Ice Slim who is currently in NewYork took to Instagram to declare he misses her. He wrote; “Dear #WCW I miss you Source: Instagram

The post “I Miss You” – Juliet Ibrahim’s Boyfriend Ice Berg Slim Says appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.