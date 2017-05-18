I need to score more goals – Iwobi

Arsenal and Nigeria attacker Alex Iwobi has explained that he needs to find the back of the net more often if he is to be a regular for the Gunners.

The Super Eagles player has become a peripheral figure for Arsene Wenger’s side in recent times, though he did make a substitute appearance in a 2-0 win over Sunderland earlier in the week.

“I need to work hard, create more goals and score more goals,” Iwobi told Arsenal’s official website.

“I’ve been trying to do that in training and hopefully get back in the team. So I’ve just been patient. The main thing is we’re getting the three points, we’re winning games, so as long as the team is winning, that’s my main concern.” Iwobi has scored just three goals from 25 Premier League appearances this season.

