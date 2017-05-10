Suswam Ex Benue Gov withdraws N10b suit against DSS – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Suswam Ex Benue Gov withdraws N10b suit against DSS
Pulse Nigeria
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja released the former governor on May 7, on self recognition. Published: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Former Governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam. play. Former Governor of Benue …
Suswam Withdraws N10bn Suit against DSS
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!