Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I never went back!” – #BBNaija’s CocoIce Reveals she was Physically Abused by an Ex

Posted on May 11, 2017 in BBNaija, Music, News | 0 comments

Rapper and Big Brother Naija 2017 Housemate CocoIce called on ladies to break up with an abusive partner so as to avoid a life of abuse. She made this known in a series of Tweets on Thursday. She wrote: Omg I just read Mercy Aigbe’s interview! Pls ladies if he slaps u & ure in […]

The post “I never went back!” – #BBNaija’s CocoIce Reveals she was Physically Abused by an Ex appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.