Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I recognise your sacrifice, it shall not be in vain – Aregbesola tells workers

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has commended the workers in the state for making sacrifice for the stability of the state, despite the harsh economic situation. Aregbesola made the commendation in a press statement signed by the Director, Bureau of Communications and Strategy in the office of the Governor, Mr Semiu Okanlawon in Osogbo […]

I recognise your sacrifice, it shall not be in vain – Aregbesola tells workers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.