I recognise your sacrifice, it shall not be in vain – Aregbesola tells workers

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has commended the workers in the state for making sacrifice for the stability of the state, despite the harsh economic situation. Aregbesola made the commendation in a press statement signed by the Director, Bureau of Communications and Strategy in the office of the Governor, Mr Semiu Okanlawon in Osogbo […]

I recognise your sacrifice, it shall not be in vain – Aregbesola tells workers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

