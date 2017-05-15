‘I regret dating Seun Egbegbe and I will never date anybody in the film industry again’ -Toyin Aimakhu

In an emotional chat with Big Brother Naija 2017 host Ebuka Uchendu on his ‘rubbin minds’ show on Channels TV, Nollywood actress, Toyi Aimakhu, revealed that she regrets her relationship with filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, who is currently facing criminal charges of stealing. She further revealed that she will never date anybody in the film industry again, …

The post ‘I regret dating Seun Egbegbe and I will never date anybody in the film industry again’ -Toyin Aimakhu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

