Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I regret dating Seun Egbegbe -Toyin Abraham

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham formally known as Aimakhu has said that she regretted her relationship with Seun Egbegbe.

Toyin speaking on a ChannelsTV Rubbin Minds went emotional when she was asked if she regretted her relationship with her ex husband, Seun Egbegbe.

The post I regret dating Seun Egbegbe -Toyin Abraham appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.