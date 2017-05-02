Pages Navigation Menu

“I rejected N100m to work against Akeredolu’s victory”- Ondo APC Spokesman

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Abayomi Adesanya, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, said he rejected N100 million to work against the victory of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu during the party’s governorship primary on Sept. 3, 2016. Adesanya, who is the Publicity Secretary of the party in Ondo State, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos on Tuesday. […]

