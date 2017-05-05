Pages Navigation Menu

I remain committed, dedicated to my duties – Jalal Arabi

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Nwafor Sunday

Presidency, Friday, said that Mr Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary, State House, was not under any suspension, rumored by an Online Medium. Arabi is at his desk dutifully attending to important state matters, in the state house, Presidency said.

Mr. Arabi who said that he remain committed and dedicated to his professional duties, seem not to be distracted by the rumors flying over his suspension. According to him,  “I remain committed and dedicated to the professional discharge of my duties and I refuse to be distracted by adversarial forces, said Arabi.

Going by the statement issued today by the Deputy Director, Information, Mr. Abiodum Oladunjoye, “The Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr. Jalal Arabi, is not on suspension as erroneously reported in some quarters.

“Mr. Arabi is at his desk dutifully attending to important state matters and is not under any probe, neither is he a subject of any enquiry. “Also there is absolutely no truth in the spurious allegations leveled against  the Permanent Secretary and his office in the fictitious report published by an Online medium.

“The Permanent Secretary and other Muslin faithfuls attended the Juma’at   prayer at the State House Mosque this afternoon  with President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance.”

