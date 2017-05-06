I Still Want To Call Davido A Motherf**ker – Kaffy

Things may be far from okay between popular dancer/choreographer, Kaffy and singer Davido. In a new interview with Punch, Kaffy stated categorically that she did not apologize to Davido for calling him names but instead apologized for her use of language. She added that if it were still possible, she would gladly still call him …

The post I Still Want To Call Davido A Motherf**ker – Kaffy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

