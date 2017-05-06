“I still want to work with 2face” – Olamide speaks on upcoming Collaborations, OLIC Controversy, his Love Life and More in New Interview | Watch

YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji simply known as Olamide sat down recently to chat with Olisa Adibua and Maria Okanrede of Beat 99.9 FM. Badoo as he is fondly called by fans revealed that he has never worked with 2Baba and would really love an opportunity to work with him on a song, hinting that they […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

