“I think I’d be fine if it all went away” Selena Gomez Talks About Being Famous

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Selena Gomez feels she would cope just ‘fine’ if she wasn’t famous. Although the “Good For You” singer feels she is ‘just starting’ out as a successful artist, she thinks she could easily live her life not being in the limelight. She says she knows it is all ‘a privilege’ that could be taken away […]

