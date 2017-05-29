I Thought About Moving On From Bayern Munich- Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman has admitted that he considered leaving Bayern Munich after a difficult season under Carlo Ancelotti, although he is expected to join the club permanently after a two year loan spell from Juventus.

“It was a complicated year for me. I thought about leaving Bayern,” he told German publication Kicker.

“It is very difficult to win a place in the team and get regular first-team action once the coach has found his starting eleven, in particular here at Bayern due to the stiff competition for places.

“But Bayern gave me the feeling they count on me on the long term, including next season. They told me to keep working hard and then things will work out.

With Ribery, 34, and Arjen Robben, 33, both approaching the twilight of their careers, Coman is seen as a natural successor to one of the two wingers with Douglas Costa also likely to become a key player in years to come.

Before agreeing to sign permanently until 2020, Coman said he had sought assurances from Bayern’s board about his future at the club.

“They gave me the feeling they have faith in me, both long-term and next season too. They said I should keep working hard and things would sort themselves out,” he said.

The post I Thought About Moving On From Bayern Munich- Kingsley Coman appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

