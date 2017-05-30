I want to be Nigeria’s President – Donald Duke

A former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, on Tuesday declared that he wants to be Nigeria’s President. The ex-governor spoke at a programme, “The Nigerian Symposium for Emerging Leaders,” held in Lagos. Duke said though he once aspired to the position but did not emerge the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, […]

