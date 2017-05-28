I Want To Concentrate On Music And Movie Because They Pay My Bills – BBN Bisola

Ex- Big brother Naija house mate, Bisola Aiyeola, has decided to choose a part for herself after the Big Brother reality show. During her visit to TVC News she said: ”I love music, I want to concentrate more on music, people refer to me as a comedian but I will rather prefer a musician because …

The post I Want To Concentrate On Music And Movie Because They Pay My Bills – BBN Bisola appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

