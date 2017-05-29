I want to return to Spain- Nolito

Spain international Nolito has revealed his desire to quit Manchester City, saying he is “crazy” about a return to his homeland.

The striker who arrived from Celta Vigo last July only played a meaningful part in the first half of the season before falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

Nolito finished the season with 19 Premier League matches, starting in just nine of those.

Read Also: Manchester City seal deal for Monaco midfielder

The 30-year-old signed a four-year deal on arrival and said he is eager to leave City, who have already signed Bernardo Silva from Monaco ahead of next season.

“I’m crazy about returning to Spain,” Nolito told Cope.

“City keep signing players, we’ll see if they’ll let me leave easily.”

“I hope I can leave, whether it’s on loan, a transfer or whatever. I have several teams I’d prefer to join,”

“I know Atletico, Celta… but they’re things for my agent.”

Nolito scored just six goals in all competitions.

The post I want to return to Spain- Nolito appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

