I want to return to Spain- Nolito

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Spain international Nolito has revealed his desire to quit Manchester City, saying he is “crazy” about a return to his homeland.

Nolito

The striker who arrived from Celta Vigo last July only played a meaningful part in the first half of the season before falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

Nolito finished the season with 19 Premier League matches, starting in just nine of those.

The 30-year-old signed a four-year deal on arrival and said he is eager to leave City, who have already signed Bernardo Silva from Monaco ahead of next season.

“I’m crazy about returning to Spain,” Nolito told Cope.

“City keep signing players, we’ll see if they’ll let me leave easily.”

“I hope I can leave, whether it’s on loan, a transfer or whatever. I have several teams I’d prefer to join,”

“I know Atletico, Celta… but they’re things for my agent.”

Nolito scored just six goals in all competitions.

 

