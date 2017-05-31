I want to thank the Muslims for supporting my administration – Governor Ambode

Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has hailed the Muslim community for supporting his administration. The governor, who joined some Islamic leaders and groups to observe Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday, said he chose to use the occasion of the Democracy Day to felicitate with Muslim faithful on the Ramadan period. …

