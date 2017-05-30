“I Was 33 When I Got Disvirgin” – Nigerian Comedienne & OAP, Chigul (Video)

Nigerian comedienne and OAP, Chioma Omeruah a.k.a Chigul, who was guest today on Episode 9 of Kemi Adetiba’s King Women, talked about her family, how she consistently failed in school, her marriage, and being virgin till 33. Chigul who is the daughter of former Anambra state governor, Samson Emeka Omeruah, became a viral star when …

The post “I Was 33 When I Got Disvirgin” – Nigerian Comedienne & OAP, Chigul (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

