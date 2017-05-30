Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I Was 33 When I Lost My Virginity” – Chigul Discloses on King Women

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Popularly known as a comedian, singer and actress, Chigul (real name Chioma Omeruah) became a viral star when her comic voice notes began to circulate in Nigeria. These voice notes transformed her life, got her comedy gigs and opened her up to different opportunities in the entertainment industry. Today, the daughter of former Anambra state […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.