“I Was Forced Into Marriage By My Parents At 19” – Patience Ozokwor Reveals

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran actress & Evangelist Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as ‘MAMA GEE’ explained in an interview how she was forced into marriage at 19. She revealed that her mother wanted her to get married on time as she was from a polygamous home. In an interview with a Ghana television station, RTV, she shared that she …

The post "I Was Forced Into Marriage By My Parents At 19" – Patience Ozokwor Reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

