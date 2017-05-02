I was framed up by APC – Lamido

For fear of LG polls defeat crackdown by Police team from Zone 1 Command, Kano, which arrested and detained former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, over perceived inciting speech he made recently at a political gathering, has been attributed to frame up for fears that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would win elections […]

The post I was framed up by APC – Lamido appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

