I was nervous against Oshonaike, admits Japan’s Hirano

Despite recording an emphatic 4-0 win over Nigeria’s Olufunke Oshonaike, world number nine and Asian Champion, Miu Hirano has admitted that she was a bit nervous in the encounter at the ongoing ITTF World Championships.

Hirano, who has been the only player in the world to have beaten Chinese players was, however, relaxed after the first to beat the African champion 4-0 in the first round match of the women’s singles.

“When the match started I was very nervous because she is an experienced player with a lot of skills. But after the winning the first game, I calm myself to dominate the encounter. But I must admit that she is a very good player and I hope her game has boosted my confidence to go on in the tournament,” Hirano said.

The post I was nervous against Oshonaike, admits Japan’s Hirano appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

