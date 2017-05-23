Pages Navigation Menu

I was never booed in my constituency – Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan

Posted on May 23, 2017

Nigerian Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan who represents Yobe South Senatorial district has denied being booed by angry youth in his district on Friday as reported in the media. Raising concerns through order 43 at plenary on Tuesday, Lawan explained that he never traveled to his state last weekend, as he has to attend a wedding […]

