I was Recruited as a Suicide Bomber after I refused Marriage Proposals from 3 Boko Haram Terrorists – 14-year old Girl

A 14-year old suspected female suicide bomber says Boko Haram leaders chose her to detonate an Improvised Explosive Device in Maiduguri because she refused to get married to their members in Sambisa Forest. The suspect was among three suspects arrested by the military when they allegedly came for a suicide mission at a military facility […]

The post I was Recruited as a Suicide Bomber after I refused Marriage Proposals from 3 Boko Haram Terrorists – 14-year old Girl appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

