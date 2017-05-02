I was sexually abused as a child – TY Bello reveals [VIDEO]
Popular photographer and singer, Toyin Sokefun-Bello known as TY Bello has revealed how she was sexually molested as a child . She revealed how this had a negative effect on her in her formative years, adding that sexual abuse made her feel inferior to other girls. According to her, she used to see other girls […]
I was sexually abused as a child – TY Bello reveals [VIDEO]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!