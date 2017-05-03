I was sexually abused as a child – TY Bello reveals

POPULAR photographer and singer, Toyin Sokefun-Bello known as TY Bello has revealed how she was sexually molested as a child . She revealed how this had a negative effect on her in her formative years, adding that sexual abuse made her feel inferior to other girls. According to her, she used to see other girls […]

The post I was sexually abused as a child – TY Bello reveals appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

