I went to Mbappe’s house to sign him – Wenger opens up

Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has revealed that he went as far as visiting Kylian Mbappe at home, in a bid to lure him to England. The Monaco forward has become the hottest youngster in Europe, following a breakthrough season with the Ligue 1 side. Mbappe has scored 24 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

