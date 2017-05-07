‘I will beat Anthony Joshua hands down’ – Bukom Banku
Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku quipped that he could beat Anthony Joshua with ease.
Having watched AJ overcome Wladimir Klitchko at Wembley in front of 90,000 fans, Kamoko wants a piece of the action in a mega-fight with the Nigerian-born British boxer.
The undefeated Ghanaian heavyweight boxer told Joy Sports: ‘I will beat Anthony Joshua hands down. Who is he?
‘I was rooting for Anthony Joshua ahead of Klitschko. Klitschko can’t stand me, will beat him too with ease’
‘After Bastie, I’d love to fight undefeated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.’
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!