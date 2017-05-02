Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I will continue to criticise President Buhari – Gov. Fayose

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said he will not stop criticising President Muhammadu Buhari because the President is on his way to destroy the country. Fayose, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum, gave the call while reacting to a question on whether he is the main opposition …

The post I will continue to criticise President Buhari – Gov. Fayose appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.