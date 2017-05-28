I will create time to play Golf, says Gov. Obaseki

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, says he will create breaks from his busy schedules as a governor to play golf because the game eases stress.

The governor`s Chief Press Secretary, John Mayaki, said Obaseki made the remark on the sideline of his participation in the 6th edition of the Oba of Benin Pro-AM Golf Tournament on Saturday at the Benin Club golf course.

Mayaki said in a statement in Benin that the tournament commenced on May 26 and expected to end May 28.

The governor, according to the statement, said that golf was an interesting game that helped to relax the mind and eased the stress of the day’s job.

His words: ’’the challenges of being a governor doesn’t give you enough time to take part in sporting activities, but I am determined to make that break.

‘’Golf helps you relax and take away your mind from stress’’, he said.

He said that the game needed concentration and attention and outcomes were unpredictable.

‘’Golf is like life, you can never predict the game.

‘’There are so many factors that affect the game, your moods, the way you feel, the weather; it is quite unpredictable, but what I try to do is to stabilise my game.

‘’And do the things I know how to do well and make sure that my fairway shots are accurate and I don’t get into situations I find difficulty in coming out from.

‘’I try not to get into bonkers, and do not play my ball outside of the course’’, Obaseki said.

The statement also said that the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokplo Oba Ewuare II, flagged- off the Golf Tournament.

The Royal father said that he loved sports, especially the game of golf which he had played for long,

According to the Oba, Golf is a game of sport, helps to unify people from various diversities, professions and the country in general.

‘’Golf helps social interaction and relaxation of the mind, apart from golf, I have also played tennis in time past,” he said.

The Oba said that sports in general helps to protect and boost the image of the country.

The post I will create time to play Golf, says Gov. Obaseki appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

