Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I will name my successor in May 2018, will run for Senate – Ajimobi

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Monday said he would unveil his successor in May 2018, urging the people to be patient. The governor, who lives office in May 2019, also said he has identified five possible successors. Mr. Ajimobi stated this in Ibadan during an interactive session with journalists to mark the `Democracy […]

I will name my successor in May 2018, will run for Senate – Ajimobi

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.