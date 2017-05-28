I will not stop playing Golf – Gov. Obaseki

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, says he will create breaks from his busy schedules as a governor to play golf because the game eases stress. The governor`s Chief Press Secretary, John Mayaki, said Obaseki made the remark on the sideline of his participation in the 6th edition of the Oba of Benin Pro-AM Golf Tournament on Saturday at the Benin Club golf course. Mayaki said in a statement in Benin that the tournament commenced on May 26 and expected to end May 28.

