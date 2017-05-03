I will only join a club in the Champions League – Lacazette – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
I will only join a club in the Champions League – Lacazette
Daily Post Nigeria
Lyon striker, Alexandre Lacazette has made it clear he will only leave the Ligue 1 side for a club playing in the Champions League next season. The 25-year-old has been linked with Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid recently. Lacazette, who …
Arsenal poised to miss out on Alexandre Lacazette and other top summer targets
Arsenal face missing out on Alexandre Lacazette as Lyon striker will only join a side playing in the Champions League
How big a deal is Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette? – News – UEFA.com
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!