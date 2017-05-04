“I will start having children when I want, thanks to science,” says 46-yr-old Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell offered a rare insight into her psyche in a new interview, admitting she longs to become a mother, but wants to do it at her own pace. ‘I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want’, she explained. …
The post “I will start having children when I want, thanks to science,” says 46-yr-old Naomi Campbell appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!