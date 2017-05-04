Pages Navigation Menu

“I will start having children when I want, thanks to science,” says 46-yr-old Naomi Campbell

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Naomi Campbell offered a rare insight into her psyche in a new interview, admitting she longs to become a mother, but wants to do it at her own pace. ‘I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want’, she explained. …

